Kyber Network Price Reaches $0.29 (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx, AirSwap and Zebpay. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $51.14 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Neraex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Zebpay, Binance, Coinone, DEx.top, Coinnest, TDAX, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, CPDAX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Tidex, COSS, GOPAX, Poloniex, ABCC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

