Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $50.21 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $50.21 million and $5.42 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Poloniex, Ethfinex and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, TDAX, Zebpay, Poloniex, Coinone, OKEx, Huobi, Liqui, Gate.io, CPDAX, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Tidex, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Kyber Network, COSS, IDEX, ABCC, Neraex, DragonEX, Coinnest, Bithumb, Mercatox, GOPAX, Ethfinex, DEx.top and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

