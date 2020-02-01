KZ Cash Price Up 16.3% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $26,574.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

