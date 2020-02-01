Lambda Trading Up 22.1% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Lambda has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and $52.64 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,797,059 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

