Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,725.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $31,725.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000703 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

