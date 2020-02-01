Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

