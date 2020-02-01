LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $73,087.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 652,037,123 coins and its circulating supply is 318,012,742 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

