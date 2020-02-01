Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.