Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $43,267,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,933 shares of company stock worth $1,371,507 over the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

