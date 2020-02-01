Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $86.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 1.25% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 586,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

