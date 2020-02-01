Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.37. Lennar has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

