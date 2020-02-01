LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. LEOcoin has a market cap of $411,518.00 and $120.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,370.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.01949312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.04043110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00759019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00783656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009184 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00713780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 258,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 257,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

