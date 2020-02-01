LHT Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 15% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1,399.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005541 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000248 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

