LHT Trading Up 13.2% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1,372.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005397 BTC.

999 (999) traded 79% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

