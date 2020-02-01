Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $34,196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 642,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

