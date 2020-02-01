Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

LBRT opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.39. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

