Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,050,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

