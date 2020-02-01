LIFE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, LIFE has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $3,016.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

