Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.15 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.15 million and $1.38 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00033523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00758194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

