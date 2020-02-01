Lightpaycoin Price Hits $0.0011 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $6,501.00 and $7.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.