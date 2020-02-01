LINA Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LINA has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $195,192.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,669,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.