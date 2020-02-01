Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

