LINKA Hits One Day Volume of $69,864.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $69,864.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.62 or 0.05865753 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010758 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

