Linkey (LKY) Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Linkey has a market cap of $4.31 million and $25.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linkey token can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linkey has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00752926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Linkey Profile

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info.

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

