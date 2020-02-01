Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LGF.A traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 2,006,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

