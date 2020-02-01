LiquidApps Hits Market Cap of $9.59 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $362,979.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,242,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,440 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.