Liquidity Network Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $504,887.00 and $55,656.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

