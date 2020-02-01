Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.03

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00010977 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, HitBTC and Livecoin. Lisk has a total market cap of $124.89 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,883,894 coins and its circulating supply is 121,762,511 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coinroom, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Poloniex, COSS, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bitbns, YoBit, Cryptopia, Coindeal, BitBay and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

