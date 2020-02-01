Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $3.93 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $100,155.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.25 or 0.02666203 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,257.56 or 0.99663629 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 661,488,832 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

