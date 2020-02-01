Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $3.82 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and Braziliex. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $108,519.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.48 or 0.02602689 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,859.35 or 0.94645310 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 661,407,082 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, YoBit, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.