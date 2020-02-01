Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $72,866.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,455.15 or 2.18740655 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025508 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,688,203 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

