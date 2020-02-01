Litecred Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Litecred has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecred has a market capitalization of $11,293.00 and $24.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.01242649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046323 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00202240 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004087 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.