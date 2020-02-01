Lition (LIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $272,146.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Lition has a market capitalization of $956,059.00 and approximately $272,146.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Lition has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,376.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.01949701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.04014778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00745222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00778273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009309 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00696761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Dcoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

