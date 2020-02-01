Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,996 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 746,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,263,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $85.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

