Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 887,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 265,545 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 391,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 108.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,190. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $62.32.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.