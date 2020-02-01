Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys 3,030 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 771,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

