Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,746,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

