Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $11,650,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

EMB stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

