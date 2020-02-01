Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 499,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $37.09.

