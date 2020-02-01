Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $70.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 15.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $70,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 818,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 289,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. 15,685,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

