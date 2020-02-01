Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 17,658 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $43,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,201,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,491,000 after buying an additional 139,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 827,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,500,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,864. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

