Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce sales of $49.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year sales of $168.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.74 million to $169.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $276.76 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVGO opened at $24.16 on Friday. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

