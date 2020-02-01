Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $379,830.00 and $106,691.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021873 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122526 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,455,130 coins and its circulating supply is 18,455,118 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.