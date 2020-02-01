LOCIcoin Achieves Market Cap of $27,206.00 (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $27,206.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

