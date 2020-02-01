Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $75,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $287.79 and a one year high of $438.99. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.