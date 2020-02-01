LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005030 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $3,380.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015012 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

