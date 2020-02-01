Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Loews by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 27.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 1,024,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,524. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $56.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

