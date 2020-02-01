Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Loki has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $19,207.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Loki has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01947640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.04028015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00748282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00774996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009355 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00696789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,621,559 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

