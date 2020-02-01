Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) vs. Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ) Financial Analysis

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.33 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 1.08 $411.20 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -43.46% -40.48% Turquoise Hill Resources -12.60% 5.34% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lomiko Metals and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $1.87, suggesting a potential upside of 194.99%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

