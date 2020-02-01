LoMoCoin Market Cap Hits $250,152.00 (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 268.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded up 381.9% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. LoMoCoin has a total market cap of $250,152.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067452 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,368.10 or 1.00251870 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00059793 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin (LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 382,358,442 coins and its circulating supply is 297,358,442 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

